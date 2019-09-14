San Antonio Missions quarter dollar gets official U.S. Mint release

Christopher T. Costello, the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program artist who designed the coin’s reverse, signed paper wrapped rolls containing 40 examples of the new issue.

Acting Deputy U.S. Mint Director Patrick Hernandez presents a shadowbox containing examples of the San Antonio Mission quarters from the first day of production to Mardi Arce, superintendent of the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of Uncirculated circulation quality San Antonio Missions quarter dollars.

Some 1,500 people attended the Sept. 5 ceremony at Trinity University in Texas to officially launch the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park quarter dollar.

The San Antonio Missions National Historical Park quarter dollar is the 49th of 56 to be issued in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The U.S. Mint officially launched the 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park quarter dollar in ceremonies Sept. 5 at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

The coin, the 49th in the 56-coin America the Beautiful quarters program, was released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Aug. 26. The release included the distribution of 2 million 2019-W coins struck at the West Point Mint and disseminated at nearly three dozen designated locations nationwide.

The Sept. 5 launch event was attended by 1,500 people, including 500 area schoolchildren who each received free from the U.S. Mint an Uncirculated quality 2019-P example. After the ceremony, those in attendance were able to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls during a coin exchange sponsored by Frost Bank.

Many of those who exchanged cash for rolls stood in line with the paper-wrapped rolls to have them autographed by Christopher T. Costello, the U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist who designed the reverse of the San Antonio Missions coin.

Also representing the Mint was Acting Deputy Mint Director Patrick Hernandez, who presented Mardi Arce, superintendent of San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, with a framed shadow box containing San Antonio Missions quarter dollars from the first day of production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mint.

In his remarks to the crowd, Hernandez said, “The San Antonio Missions quarter serves as a reminder of the importance of diverse people coming together, sharing their skills and heritage, to form self-sustaining, multicultural communities.”

On Sept. 4, the U.S. Mint hosted a collector forum in San Antonio to provide information to the 111 attendees on upcoming U.S. Mint numismatic products and receive their input on future initiatives.

