Sam Gelberd becomes latest member of CCAC

Numismatic educator Sam Gelberd, right, was presented with the FUN 2017 Best in Show Heritage Auctions Award for Excellence in Numismatic Exhibiting by FUN Exhibits Chairman Bob Russell for his display titled “Great Beards on Coins.”

Independent numismatic educator and content creator Sam Gelberd was scheduled to be sworn in May 20 to a four-year term on the 11-member Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee empowered to consider and recommend proposed designs for United States coins and medals.

Gelberd’s appointment to the panel was approved April 23 by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Gelberd is specially qualified in numismatics. He fills the vacancy created by the departure earlier this year of now retired Whitman Publishing publisher Dennis Tucker, whose second consecutive four-year term expired.

According to biographical information on the CCAC.gov website, Gelberd has collected coins since the age of nine.

Gelberd worked as a numismatic instructor, numismatic educator, and numismatic education manager at the American Numismatic Association for more than 10 years. He authored a website feature as well as the column “Treasures In Your Pocket” for the ANA’s monthly journal, The Numismatist and is an ANA Life Member. Gelberd also holds membership in the Combined Organization of Numismatic Error Collectors of America (CONECA), Colorado Springs Coin Club, Colorado Springs Numismatic Society, and the Society of Bearded Numismatists.

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Gelberd’s lecture and class topics have included hobby basics, coin grading, counterfeit detection, and the modern coin minting process, and he has counseled Wolf Scouts and Scouts BSA workshops. He assisted with editorial updates to the Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties of United States Coins.

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