Sam Gelberd becomes latest member of CCAC
- Published: May 18, 2024, 5 PM
Independent numismatic educator and content creator Sam Gelberd was scheduled to be sworn in May 20 to a four-year term on the 11-member Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee empowered to consider and recommend proposed designs for United States coins and medals.
Gelberd’s appointment to the panel was approved April 23 by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Gelberd is specially qualified in numismatics. He fills the vacancy created by the departure earlier this year of now retired Whitman Publishing publisher Dennis Tucker, whose second consecutive four-year term expired.
According to biographical information on the CCAC.gov website, Gelberd has collected coins since the age of nine.
Gelberd worked as a numismatic instructor, numismatic educator, and numismatic education manager at the American Numismatic Association for more than 10 years. He authored a website feature as well as the column “Treasures In Your Pocket” for the ANA’s monthly journal, The Numismatist and is an ANA Life Member. Gelberd also holds membership in the Combined Organization of Numismatic Error Collectors of America (CONECA), Colorado Springs Coin Club, Colorado Springs Numismatic Society, and the Society of Bearded Numismatists.
Gelberd’s lecture and class topics have included hobby basics, coin grading, counterfeit detection, and the modern coin minting process, and he has counseled Wolf Scouts and Scouts BSA workshops. He assisted with editorial updates to the Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties of United States Coins.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on X (Twitter)
Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles
Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio