Salzberg to receive ANS Trustees' Award in 2024

The board of trustees of the American Numismatic Society has announced the recipient of the annual Trustees’ Award. Mark Salzberg will receive the 2024 honor, to be presented at the Annual Gala at the Harvard Club of New York City on Jan. 11.

The award celebrates Salzberg’s exceptional service to the numismatic community and expertise as a leader of the collectibles industry, having served as the Chairman of the Certified Collectibles Group for more than 35 years before his retirement last June.

Salzberg began his career as a coin dealer in 1978 before becoming partner at Numismatic Guaranty Corp. when it was an upstart coin grading service. He later founded Certified Collectibles Group, which became NGC’s parent company, and NGC grew to become one of the biggest source’s of third-party grading and conservation. Today, CCG has graded more than 80 million collectibles, including over 58 million coins through NGC. “Thanks to Salzberg’s longtime leadership, CCG is the most highly regarded company for collectible authentication, having standardized the use of grading scales and transforming the world of numismatics as a result,” according to the ANS narrative announcing the award.

The ANS confers the Trustees’ Award on those who have helped in extraordinary ways to forward the mission of the society. “Through his work in the numismatic community, Salzberg has undoubtedly done so,” according to the ANS. NGC has provided continuous support to the ANS, both as an institutional partner and through their valued services.

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On the award, ANS President Ute Wartenberg Kagan says, “I am delighted by this choice of the ANS Trustees. It is hard to capture the impact that Mark has had on numismatics as a field, not just coin collecting, and the ANS’s relationship with NGC and its staff has always been one of mutual support and high regard.”

As a longtime member of the ANS, Salzberg has been featured as a guest lecturer for the ANS Long Table series for his expertise on coin collecting. He has previously been honored by many other institutions, such as by the American Numismatic Association as the 2006 Numismatist of the Year, and recipient of its 1998 ANA Presidential Award. In addition, Salzberg has been named twice on the Coin World list of Most Influential People in Numismatics in 2021 and 2022, and with his son Andy Salzberg in 2023. COINage recently named him one of the “Top 14 Numismatists of the Century.”

Salzberg will be the 24th recipient of the ANS Trustees Award, which was established in 2003. Jamie Stewart won the initial award. The 2023 award was presented to Heritage Auctions.

Recipients have received a medal designed by famed Portuguese artist João Duarte since 2016.

Every year, the American Numismatic Society raises critical revenue through Gala ticket sales, proceeds from the live auction, sponsorships, advertising, and other donations. The Gala helps to fund their mission to advance the research, education, and appreciation of numismatics. For more information about the Gala, and to purchase tickets or program advertisements, visit numismatics.org/giving/gala.

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