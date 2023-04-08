2022-P Sally Ride quarter struck on 5¢ planchet offered

Numismatic Guaranty Co. has graded and encapsulated as Mint State 67 a 2022-P American Women, Sally Ride quarter dollar struck on a planchet intended for a Jefferson 5-cent coin.

The only known example of a circulation-quality 2022-P American Women, Dr. Sally Ride quarter dollar struck on a Jefferson 5-cent coin planchet is certified by Numismatic Guaranty Co.

NGC authenticated, graded and encapsulated the wrong planchet error as Mint State 67.

“It is the only example known for the Dr. Sally Ride quarter, and one of only a few of the whole American Women Quarter series,” says error coin specialist Jon Sullivan from Sullivan Numismatics in Land O’ Lakes, Florida.

“Recently produced errors like this are in demand, as they are much more scarce than most similar errors from 20–30 years ago.”

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For this particular error coin, a planchet for a Jefferson 5-cent coin found its way into the presses being used to strike quarter dollars at the Philadelphia Mint.

A correct planchet for a quarter dollar is copper-nickel clad, comprising two homogenous outer layers of 75% copper and 25% nickel bonded to a core of pure copper. A struck quarter dollar weighs 5.67 grams and measures 24.3 millimeters in diameter.

A correct Jefferson 5-cent coin planchet has a homogenous alloy of 75% copper and 25% nickel, weighs 5 grams and measures 21.2 millimeters in diameter.

The wrong planchet error exhibits a reeded edge from the quarter dollar collar die. A correct 5-cent coin collar die produces a plain edge.

Quarter dollars are struck on coinage presses with a single pair of dies striking horizontally at the rate of up to 750 coins per minute.

On the obverse of the wrong planchet error, the tops of the letters of LIBERTY above George Washington’s portrait do not appear and a portion of the raised rim from the 10 o’clock to 2 o’clock positions clockwise is missing.

On the reverse, the strike resulted in portions of the bottom of the letters of QUARTER DOLLAR and DR. SALLY RIDE missing. The raised rim is also interrupted from the 7 o’clock to 4 o’clock clockwise positions.

The Dr. Sally Ride quarter dollar is the second of the five American Women quarter dollars issued in 2022. The series will comprise 20 coins when completed in 2025, with five coins issued each year in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The Dr. Sally Ride quarter dollar error is offered in an online auction by GreatCollections with a closing date of April 30.

As of 7:20 a.m. Eastern Time April 4, bidding was at $6,000, with five bids placed by two different bidders.

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