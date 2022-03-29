Sally Ride quarter dollar product sales consumed through enrollments

Sufficient orders were placed through enrollments with the U.S. Mint to exhaust the bureau’s inventory of three-roll sets.

The U.S. Mint’s maximum inventory of circulation-quality 100-coin bags and three-roll sets of 2022 American Women, Dr. Sally Ride quarter dollars was fully taken up through enrollments.

The coins went on sale to the public March 22, but enrollments by Mint customers depleted the established maximum inventory at the launch.

Mint customers are able to place orders for certain numismatic products through enrollments in advance of the public offering.

The Mint offered the coins in 100-coin canvas bags of quarter dollars from either the Denver Mint or Philadelphia Mint at $40 per bag.

The inventory reflected 1,860 bags offered with coins from both facilities, totaling a combined 372,000 coins.

As of March 24, the Mint still had two-roll sets containing one 40-coin roll each from Philadelphia and Denver available. The two-roll sets were limited to 5,940 sets at $36 per set, representing a total of 475,200 coins.

The three-roll set was limited to a maximum of 7,620 sets at $54 per set. The set includes 40-coin rolls from the Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco Mints, with the circulation-quality 2022-S Sally Ride quarter dollar strikes available only in this three-roll set.

The three-roll set maximum reflects a total combined mintage of 914,400 coins.

The Mint offers a number of annual numismatic products through its enrollment option, with customers entering their enrollments for specific products early, guaranteeing order fulfillment until the limit is reached.

