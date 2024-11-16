Sales window closing on 2024 commemorative programs

Just 4.162 of the maximum 5,000 Harriet Tubman three-coin Proof sets have been recorded sold.

There have been 4,412 of the three-coin 2024 Greatest Generation Proof sets sold as of the end of October.

The lowest sales recorded by the U.S. Mint through Oct. 28 for the two 2024 commemorative coin programs is 1,170 for the Uncirculated 2024-W Greatest Generation $5 gold coin.

Both the Harriet Tubman coin program, for which sales began Jan. 4, and the Greatest Generation Program, for which sales started Feb. 29, were authorized with maximum Proof and Uncirculated mintages combined of 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Both commemorative coin programs offer a three-coin Proof set with a maximum release of 5,000 sets.

The $5 gold coins are composed of 90 percent gold, 6 percent silver and 4 percent copper and contain 0.243 troy ounces of pure gold.

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The silver dollars are .999 fine silver and contain 0.859 troy ounces of silver. The half dollars are composed of 91.67 percent cipper and 8.33 percent nickel.

Since the Tubman program was launched Jan. 4, the spot price of gold has climbed nearly $700 per troy ounce, resulting in the retail prices for the Proof and Uncirculated $5 gold coins for both commemorative coin programs having to be adjusted more than once.

The Proof $5 gold coins started for sale at $718 and the Uncirculated at $708, with the three-coin Proof set at $836.25. As of Nov. 13, the Proof $5 gold coins are priced at $894.50 and the Uncirculated at $884.50, with the three-coin sets adjusted to $1,007.75.

The latest sales report released online by the U.S. Mint is dated Oct. 28.

For the Harriet Tubman program, each option’s sales are is listed in the Oct. 28 report as:

Single Proof 2024-W gold $5 coin, 1,559 coins sold.

Single Uncirculated 2024-W gold $5 coin, 1,204 coins sold.

Single 2024-P Harriet Tubman Proof silver dollar, 20,325 coins sold.

Single Uncirculated 2024-P Harriet Tubman silver dollar, 1,204 coins sold.

Single 2024-S Harriet Tubman Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar, 12,818 coins sold.

Single 2024-D Harriet Tubman Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar, 6,496 coins sold.

Three-coin 2024 Harriet Tubman Proof set, 4,162 sets sold. Greatest Generation commemorative coin program sales through Oct. 28 reflect:

Single Proof 2024-W Greatest Generation gold $5 coin, 1,506 coins sold.

Single Uncirculated 2024-W Greatest Generation $5 gold coin, 1,170 coins sold.

Single Proof 2024-P Greatest Generation silver dollar, 31,200 coins sold.

Single Uncirculated 2024-P Greatest Generation silver dollar, 10,285 coins sold.

Single Proof 2024-S Greatest Generation copper-nickel clad half dollar, 18,228 coins sold.

Single Uncirculated 2024-D Greatest Generation clad half dollar, 7,621 coins sold.

Three-coin 2024 Greatest Generation Proof set, 4,412 sets sold.

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