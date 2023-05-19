Sales underway for U.S. Navy bronze medal

With the sales launch Aug. 8 for the United States Navy bronze medal, the U.S. Mint has now offered three different medals celebrating Navy heritage.

With the sales launch Aug. 8 for the United States Navy bronze medal, the U.S. Mint has now offered three different medals celebrating Navy heritage.

The three medals are part of an ongoing series offered by the U.S. Mint celebrating the various service branches of the United States military — 2.5-ounce and 1-ounce silver versions, and a bronze medal. All three medals share the same obverse and reverse designs.

The U.S. Navy 2.5-ounce silver medal was the first to be offered. United States Mint first-day sales March 11, 2022, for the 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal reached 9,891 of the maximum 10,000 medals offered, each priced at $160. The latest sales figure for the 2.5-ounce medal is 9,985 pieces.

The Navy 1-ounce silver medal went on sale July 17, 2023, at a price of $75. This size has no sales or product limits, although as of Aug. 7 it was considered to be on “back order.” As of the July 30 sales report at the U.S. Mint website, a total of 18,311 of the U.S. Navy 1-ounce medals had been sold.

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Sales of the Matte Finish bronze medal went on sale Aug. 8 and preliminary sales figures were not immediately available. Like the 1-ounce silver version, the U.S. Mint is imposing no production or sales limitations on the bronze version, which is being offered at $20 each.

The medals’ shared obverse depicts the U.S. Navy destroyer John Paul Jones. It is named after one of the first American naval heroes. John Paul Jones, 1747 to 1792, served the Continental Navy during the War of Independence.

In the background is a depiction of the USS Constitution, one of first warships of the U.S. Navy; the heavy frigate survives to this day in Boston Harbor.

Soaring above both vessels is a flight of F-18 Hornets.

Inscriptions are UNITED STATES NAVY and DON’T GIVE UP THE SHIP, the latter spoken by mortally wounded Commander James Lawrence to his crew on the USS Chesapeake during the War of 1812.

The reverse of the medal features a lineup of six Navy sailors, both men and women, representing different ethnic heritages. The inscriptions are COURAGE and COMMITMENT.

The obverse was designed by Donna Weaver, a retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver who is currently a designer for the Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program, and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Jay M. Kushwara.

Weaver’s designer’s initials, DW, appear in the field below and left of the wake made by the destroyer. Those of Kushwara, JMK, appear in the right field below the sailing vessel in the background.

The reverse was designed by AIP designer Steve Ferris and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw. Ferris’ initials, SF, appear in the left field in front of the first of the five sailors. McGraw’s initials, JPM, appear to the left of the five-pointed star separating the inscriptions.

The U.S. Navy medals are part of a series also celebrating these armed services: the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army and the newest service branch, the U.S. Space Force.