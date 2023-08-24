Sales to start Oct. 10 for Proof 2023-S American Eagle

The Proof 2023-S American Eagle silver dollar goes on sale at noon Eastern Time Oct. 10.

The Proof 2023-S American Eagle silver dollar is scheduled to go on sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time Oct. 10. The 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar will be offered at $80 per coin.

Orders for the numismatic product are currently being accepted by the U.S. Mint through its subscription plan, with a household order limit of 25 coins. After the first 24 hours of sales, that household order restriction will be lifted.

There is no production limit.

The reverse design by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Emily S. Damstra, introduced in June 2021, replaced the Heraldic Eagle reverse by now-retired U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti introduced for the series in the fall of 1986.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The obverse design is by Adolph Weinman.

The 2023-S coin’s reeded edge is interrupted by an anti-counterfeiting notch at roughly the 3 o’clock position relative to the T and Y in LIBERTY. The U.S. Mint regularly changes the location of the edge notching on the 1-ounce gold and silver American Eagles since its introduction with the 2021 redesign.

The coin is being struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark on the reverse.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles