Sales open May 14 for 2015-S Silver Proof set

The following is from a U.S. Mint news release concerning the 14-coin 2015-S Silver Proof set:

The 2015 United States Mint Silver Proof Set (product code SW2) will be available for purchase starting on May 14 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The set is priced at $53.95 and contains the following 14 coins from the United States Mint at San Francisco:

??Four Presidential $1 Coins, honoring Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F.Kennedy, and Lyndon B. Johnson;

??Five America the Beautiful Quarters Program Coins honoring Homestead National Monument of America (Neb.), Kisatchie National Forest (La.), Blue Ridge Parkway (N.C.), Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge (Del.), and Saratoga National Historical Park (N.Y.);

??One Native American $1 Coin with a reverse depicting a Mohawk ironworker reaching for an I-beam that is swinging into position, rivets on the left and right side of the border, and a high elevation view of the city skyline in the background.

??One Kennedy half-dollar coin;

??One Roosevelt dime;

??One Jefferson 5-cent coin (nickel); and

?One ?Lincoln cent (penny).

The dime, half-dollar, and quarter-dollar are each struck in lustrous 90 percent silver. All coins bear the "S" mint mark of the United States Mint at San Francisco. Each set includes a certificate of authenticity.

Orders will be accepted at http://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/proof-sets/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Please visit the United States Mint website for information on shipping options: catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The United States Mint Silver Proof Set may also be purchased through the bureau's Product Enrollment Program. For additional information about this convenient order method, please review FAQs at http://catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/faqs/.