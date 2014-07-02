Sales open July 8 for America the Beautiful quarter set

Sales by the United States Mint for the 10-coin 2014 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin set will begin at noon Eastern Time July 8.

Priced at $12.95, the 10-coin set contains Uncirculated Mint set quality quarter dollars from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints honoring Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Tennessee), Shenandoah National Park (Virginia), Arches National Park (Utah), Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado), and Everglades National Park (Florida). Packaging includes interesting facts about each honored national site.

Orders will be accepted at the Mint's website and by telephone at 800-872-6468, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-6468.

A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.

The America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin Set also may be purchased through the bureau’s Online Subscription Program. This year, the bureau is offering a 10-percent discount on subscription orders for this product, reducing the subscription-only price to $11.65. The cut-off date to order the 2014 set at subscription prices is July 2, 2014.