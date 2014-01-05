Unc. 5-Star Generals gold coin mintage low

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The 5,667 Uncirculated 2013-W 5-Star Generals gold $5 half eagles reported sold by the United States Mint is the second lowest mintage for any $5 gold U.S. commemorative coin.

The 5,667 Uncirculated coins recorded sold between the March 21, 2013, start of sales for the three-coin program and end of sales at noon Eastern Time Dec. 31 is second only to the 5,174 1997-W Jackie Robinson half eagles reported sold.

The 5-Star Generals gold coin depicts Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

The 5-Star Generals Commemorative Coin Act called for the production and release of up to 100,000 half eagles, 500,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Of the maximum total of 1.35 million coins potentially available, just 15.6 percent were sold.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White reported Jan. 2 that, in total, 21,507 of the gold coins were sold — 5,840 as single Proof coins and 10,000 Proofs in the sold-out three-coin Proof set, plus the 5,667 Uncirculated gold coins.

Silver dollar sales totaled 103,937 coins — 69,300 Proofs and 34,637 Uncirculated coins. The totals reflect 59,300 single Proofs and 10,000 Proof coins in the three-coin Proof set. Uncirculated silver dollar sales reflect 23,712 single coins and 10,925 in the 2013 5-Star Generals Profiles Collection set.

Copper-nickel clad half dollar sales totaled 85,436 coins — 47,339 Proofs and 38,097 Uncirculated coins. The Proof total reflects 37,339 single coins and 10,000 Proof pieces from the three-coin Proof set. The Uncirculated clad half dollar total reflects 27,172 of the single coins and 10,925 coins in the 2013 5-Star Generals Profiles Collection set.

The three-coin Proof set option, limited to 10,000 sets, sold out in a few weeks.

The 2013 5-Star Generals Profiles Collection set, limited to a maximum edition of 50,000 sets, was introduced Aug. 5.

The Profiles Collection set contains an Uncirculated 2013-W 5-Star Generals silver dollar depicting conjoined portraits of Gens. George C. Marshall and Dwight D. Eisenhower; an Uncirculated copper-nickel clad 2013-D half dollar depicting conjoined portraits of Gens. Henry “Hap” Arnold and Omar N. Bradley; and a 1.5-inch bronze duplicate of the congressional gold medal presented in 1962 “in recognition of the gallant service rendered by General of the Army Douglas MacArthur to his country. ...”

Sales for the single 5-Star Generals coins and the Profile Collection ended Dec. 31. ¦