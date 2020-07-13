Sales of limited-edition special finish product targeted at children top 23,000 sets

The U.S. Mint continues to accept orders for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Kids set although none of the sets will be shipped until September.

Collectors are continuing to order the limited-edition 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Uncirculated Clad Half Dollar Kids set despite delivery delayed until September.

Although the set bears a coin with an exclusive finish, less than a third of the maximum 75,000 sets have been ordered since the coin set went on sale June 4. As of July 5, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 23,469 of the sets.

The set is being offered at $45, and contains a Enhanced Uncirculated 2020-S copper-nickel clad Basketball half dollar. The set is offered without household ordering restrictions.

The set is currently on back-order, and while the product may be ordered, none are currently in stock to be shipped, but more are being produced at the San Francisco Mint.

The set and most of the numismatic products associated with the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coin program were originally scheduled to be offered beginning April 4, but COVID-19 safety concerns interrupted production at the San Francisco Mint, affecting the production of multiple products.

The facility was shuttered from March 17 through May 4.

U.S. Mint officials have not yet announced a special date as to when the Kids sets that have been ordered will start to be shipped from the bureau’s contracted order fulfillment center PSFWeb, located in Memphis, Tennessee.

