Sales of Limited Edition Silver Proof set near 50,000 mark

It took hours instead of minutes Oct. 1 for orders of the U.S. Mint’s latest limited-edition product to exhaust available inventory.

Editor's note: Errant information regarding Mint marks on the set's coins was corrected 10/8/21

In nearly nine hours Oct. 1, sales depleted the U.S. Mint’s product inventory of its Limited Edition 2021 Silver Proof Set — American Eagle Collection.

The six-coin set, offered at $235 per set, was restricted to a maximum release of 50,000 sets, with orders limited to one set per household.

Todd Martin, deputy chief of the Mint’s Office of Corporate Communications, said the inventory was exhausted at 8:47 p.m. Eastern Time Oct. 1 from sales that began at noon.

Martin said that the first-day sales report indicates orders placed for the product reached 48,286 sets, or about 96.5% of the maximum.

Martin notes the product is in “Remind Me” status while orders receive final reconciliation.

Some collectors who tried to place orders but were unsuccessful may still have their orders confirmed should others’ orders be canceled for expired credit cards or other reasons.

All of the coins in the set are produced with a standard Proof finish on planchets composed of .999 fine silver.

The San Francisco Mint struck the set's Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar, Tuskegee National Historic Site and Gen. George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollars, and the 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver coin; each bears the facility’s S Mint mark. The set’s 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 silver dollar was struck at the West Point Mint and bears that Mint's W Mint mark.

The 2021 set is the only year the Limited Edition Silver Proof set contains two Proof silver American Eagles.

