Sales of 75th Anniversary set top 128,000 in eight days

With more than a week’s worth of sales recorded, the U.S. Mint’s “sales odometer” indicates that through 2:30 p.m. June 14, sales of the 2012 America Eagle San Francisco Two-Coin Silver Proof set have reached an estimated 128,540 sets.

Sales of the two-coin set — containing Proof and Reverse Proof 2012-S American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollars — began at noon Eastern Daylight Time June 7.

The sets are being offered at $149.95 each.

Sales are scheduled to run through 5 p.m. EDT July 5.

The U.S. Mint is selling the coins online at www.usmint.gov and by telephone at 800-872-6467. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment can place orders at 888-321-6468.

No household ordering restrictions or set mintage limits are being imposed. The U.S. Mint is striking coins to fulfill all accepted orders placed during the scheduled ordering window.

This numismatic product is the first for which the U.S. Mint is posting online what it refers to as a “sales odometer” to report a cumulative running total of sets sold.

The totals are being posted on the Mint website between 2:30 and 3 p.m. EDT each day Monday through Friday during the ordering period. The first total, 85,341 sets, was posted June 8.

The “sales odometer” represents, according to the U.S. Mint website, “an approximation of total units ordered from the United States Mint through all of its active sales channels. This data is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed to represent accepted orders or actual sales figures.”

The Mint website indicated as of 3 p.m. June 14 that the first sets would be available for shipping July 27. ¦