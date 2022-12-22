Sales of 2022 commemorative coins end Dec. 28

Sales of the colorized 2022 Proof National Purple Heart Hall of Fame silver dollar have reached its maximum authorization.

Collectors have until Dec. 28 to place orders for the 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball and National Purple Heart Hall of Honor commemorative gold $5 half eagle, silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The gold $5 coins in both programs were restricted to maximum release, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, of 50,000 coins; the silver dollar dollars, to 400,000 coins; and the copper-nickel clad half dollars, 750,000 coins.

Surcharges

The purchase price of each gold $5 coin carries a $35 surcharge, each silver dollar a $10 surcharge and each copper-nickel clad half dollar a $5 surcharge.

Net surcharges for the Negro Leagues commemoratives, after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and associated costs are to be paid to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to aid in its mission to promote tolerance, diversity, and inclusion.

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The net surcharges for the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor commemoratives are to be distributed to the National Purple Heart Honor Mission Inc. to support its mission, including capital improvements to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor facilities.

Through Dec. 19, sales of the Negro Leagues coins are as follows:

➤ Proof $5 coin: 1,511.

➤ Uncirculated $5 coin: 1,470.

➤ Proof dollar: 22,285.

➤ Uncirculated dollar: 8,246.

➤ Proof dollar, Jackie Robinson silver medal set: 10,668.

➤ Proof dollar with privy mark: 19,677.

➤ Proof half dollar: 18,885.

➤ Uncirculated half dollar: 9,616.

➤ Three-coin Proof set: 3,791.

National Purple Heart Hall of Fame coin sales are as follows:

➤ Proof $5 coin: 2,723.

➤ Uncirculated $5 coin: 1,615.

➤ Proof dollar: 47,633.

➤ Colorized Proof dollar: 25,003.

➤ Uncirculated dollar: 14,114.

➤ Proof half dollar: 22,452.

➤ Uncirculated half dollar: 12,317.

As the sales figures to date reveal, the Proof silver dollars in both programs were the most popular issues, with the special versions (colorized, privy marked) both showing strong sales. The lowest sales have been recorded for the gold $5 half eagles in the two programs. Sales of the half dollars are mixed.

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