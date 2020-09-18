Sales near end for 2021 commemoratives

Sales of the gold $5 half eagle in the 2021 National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum commemorative coin program are well below sales for the $5 coins sold in the 2020 program honoring the National Basketball Hall of Fame.

With just one month left for sales of 2021 commemorative coins, one coin has recorded sales that are among the lowest in recent memory.

Sales of the Proof and Uncirculated gold $5 half eagle in the 2021 National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum commemorative coin program are lagging below sales for the same denomination in other programs conducted in recent years.

As of the U.S. Mint’s Nov. 28 sales report, customers had ordered 1,364 Proof $5 coins and 1,605 Uncirculated $5 coins.

In comparison, in the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coin program, the Mint sold 8,070 Proof coins and 3,261 Uncirculated coins, according to the Nov. 28 sales report.

Sales of the 2021 silver dollar in the Law Enforcement program are at 28,321 individual Proof coins, 4,275 additional Proof versions in the three-coin Proof set, and 8,988 Uncirculated dollars.

In a 1997 commemorative coin program celebrating the same National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, the Mint sold 28,575 Uncirculated examples and 110,428 Proof silver dollars.

Sales of the 2021 Christa McAuliffe silver dollar are at 50,531 Proof coins and 14,999 Uncirculated coins.

