Launch for American Liberty silver four-medal set

Each reverse for the four silver medals bears the different Mint mark of the facility where it was struck.

Obverses for the four American Liberty 225th Anniversary Silver Four-Medal set show a different finish for each medal.

When the American Liberty 225th Anniversary Silver Four-Medal set went on sale by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time on Oct. 19, the price was $199.95.

First-day sales Oct. 19 from the U.S. Mint for the 2017 American Liberty Silver Four-Medal set reached approximately one-third of the maximum limited-edition mintage available, totaling 16,794 sets.

The set is limited to a maximum product release of 50,000 sets with a household ordering limit of two sets. Each set is priced at $199.95.

Each of the 1-ounce .999 fine silver medals was struck at one of the four U.S. Mint production facilities, with each medal exhibiting a different finish:

??The Proof medal carries the S Mint mark of the San Francisco Mint.

??The Reverse Proof medal carries the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint.

??The Uncirculated medal carries the D Mint mark of the Denver Mint.

??The Enhanced Uncirculated medal carries the W Mint mark of the West Point Mint.

The set is the second product to feature a 2017 American Liberty silver medal. On June 14, the U.S. Mint began offering a standard 2017-P American Liberty silver medal individually at $59.95, with no product limit or household ordering restrictions. As of the Mint's Oct. 15 sales report, the Mint recorded sales of 46,962 of the single silver Proof Philadelphia medal.

All of the silver medals bear the same obverse and reverse designs as the 2017-W 225th Anniversary American Liberty gold $100 coin that went on sale April 6, but without the coin inscriptions.