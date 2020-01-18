Sales for U.S. Mint 2018 annual sets hit record lows

2018 Uncirculated Mint set sales are the lowest for the numismatic product in decades.

The latest, but still to be audited, sales for the 2018 Proof, Silver Proof and Uncirculated Coin sets show totals for the numismatic products that are the lowest in decades.

Sales for the 2018 sets continued into 2019 with the release of 2019 sets and were offered until 2018 inventory was depleted.

Final but unaudited U.S. Mint sales through Jan. 12, 2020 total: 517,081 of the 2018-S Proof sets, 332,274 of the 2018-S Silver Proof set and 257,536 of the 2018 Uncirculated Coin set.

The 2018-S Proof set sales are the lowest since the U.S. Mint resumed offering standard Proof sets in 1968. The highest sales of standard Proof sets is the 4,149,730 sold of the 1976 set.

The 2018 Silver Proof set sales are the lowest among the sets released since the Mint resumed offering Silver Proof sets in 1992 after nearly 28 years of sets with no silver coins. The highest sales number recorded for Silver Proof sets is for the 2004 edition, with 1,175,935 sets sold.

The 2018 Uncirculated Coin set sales are the lowest since 1959, when 187,000 sets were sold. The highest sales year for the standard set was 1981, when 2,908,145 sets were reported sold.

In 1976, the U.S. Mint also sold a special three-piece Uncirculated coin set containing the Bicentennial quarter dollar, half dollar and Eisenhower dollar, all struck at the San Francisco Mint in silver-copper clad.

The sales so far for 2019-dated sets have reached 561,495 for the 2019-S Proof set; 383,500 for the 2019-S Silver Proof set; and 318,695 for the 2019 Uncirculated Coin set, through Jan. 12, 2020.

