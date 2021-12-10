Sales fall for bronze medals after 2021 price rise

U.S. Mint customers preferred the 1.3125-inch bronze medal (left) for President Obama’s first term over that for his second term. The Donald J. Trump Presidential medal was the top seller of 2021.

The U.S. Mint’s decision to substantially raise the prices in 2021 on its bronze medals for the first time in 11 years had a profound effect on sales of some of the medals.

At Coin World’s request, the U.S. Mint provided a listing of the sales of all of its medals from its product catalog for calendar years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The accompanying chart provides recorded sales for the 20 most popular medals offered by the bureau. The designation N/A indicates the medal issued was not offered for sale during a specified year.

On Jan. 1, 2021, the prices for 3-inch bronze medals more than quadrupled, to $160, from the $39.95 charged in 2020 and 2019.

The prices for the 1.3125-inch and 1.5-inch bronze medals nearly tripled, to $20, from $6.95.

The 1.3125-inch diameter size is used for the smaller Presidential medals and some other topical medals.

The top sales recorded for any medal was the 2021 sales of 3,681 of the 1.3125-inch Donald J. Trump Presidential medal.

Sales of the 1.3125-inch first-term medal for President Obama went from 2,356 in 2019 to 2,361 in 2020 when the medal price was $6.95, but dropped to 1,035 in 2021 when the price tripled.

Second-term Obama small medal sales were affected the same way, going from 1,660 in 2019 to 1,682 in 2020, but dropping to 715 in 2021.

The U.S. Mint uses two different bronze compositions for its collector medals.

The 1.3125-inch medals are made from a composition of 95% copper and 5% zinc.

For all 3-inch bronze medals and for 1.5-inch bronze duplicates of congressional gold medals, a composition of 90% copper and 10% zinc is used.





United States Mint Bronze Medal Sales 2019-2021 Description 2021 sales* 2020 sales 2019 sales







U.S. Marine Corps Bicentennial 3-inch 104 506 1,072 U.S. Army Bicentennial 3-inch 101 630 765 U.S. Navy Bicentennial 132 481 1,345 Fort Knox Bullion Depository 1.3125-inch 128 126 171 Martin Luther King, Coretta Scott King

1.5-inch 430 712 686 Martin Luther King, Coretta Scott King

3-inch 10 138 191 Barack Obama

Presidential, 1.3125-inch, First Term 1,035 2,361 2,356 Barack Obama

Presidential, 1.3125-inch, Second Term 715 1,682 1,660 Barack Obama

Presidential, 3-inch, First Term 57 295 482 Barack Obama

Presidential, 3-inch Second Term 52 327 359 Tuskegee Airmen 3-inch 133 235 200 Tuskegee Airmen 1.5-inch 2,020 863 1,217 Abraham Lincoln Presidential,

1.3125-inch 252 366 577 Theodore Roosevelt Presidential,

1.3125-inch 167 355 364 Doolittle Tokyo Raiders, 3-inch 50 199 237 Doolittle Tokyo Raiders, 1.5-inch 398 753 895 Monuments Men, 3-inch 1 173 57 Monuments Men, 1.5-inch 114 2,415 464 Donald J. Trump Presidential, 1.3125-inch 3,681 N/A N/A Donald J. Trump Presidential, 3-inch 736 N/A N/A

