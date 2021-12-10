Sales fall for bronze medals after 2021 price rise
- Published: Dec 10, 2021, 9 AM
The U.S. Mint’s decision to substantially raise the prices in 2021 on its bronze medals for the first time in 11 years had a profound effect on sales of some of the medals.
At Coin World’s request, the U.S. Mint provided a listing of the sales of all of its medals from its product catalog for calendar years 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The accompanying chart provides recorded sales for the 20 most popular medals offered by the bureau. The designation N/A indicates the medal issued was not offered for sale during a specified year.
On Jan. 1, 2021, the prices for 3-inch bronze medals more than quadrupled, to $160, from the $39.95 charged in 2020 and 2019.
The prices for the 1.3125-inch and 1.5-inch bronze medals nearly tripled, to $20, from $6.95.
The 1.3125-inch diameter size is used for the smaller Presidential medals and some other topical medals.
The top sales recorded for any medal was the 2021 sales of 3,681 of the 1.3125-inch Donald J. Trump Presidential medal.
Sales of the 1.3125-inch first-term medal for President Obama went from 2,356 in 2019 to 2,361 in 2020 when the medal price was $6.95, but dropped to 1,035 in 2021 when the price tripled.
Second-term Obama small medal sales were affected the same way, going from 1,660 in 2019 to 1,682 in 2020, but dropping to 715 in 2021.
The U.S. Mint uses two different bronze compositions for its collector medals.
The 1.3125-inch medals are made from a composition of 95% copper and 5% zinc.
For all 3-inch bronze medals and for 1.5-inch bronze duplicates of congressional gold medals, a composition of 90% copper and 10% zinc is used.
|
United States Mint Bronze Medal Sales 2019-2021
|
Description
|
2021 sales*
|
2020 sales
|
2019 sales
|
U.S. Marine Corps Bicentennial 3-inch
|
104
|
506
|
1,072
|
U.S. Army Bicentennial 3-inch
|
101
|
630
|
765
|
U.S. Navy Bicentennial
|
132
|
481
|
1,345
|
Fort Knox Bullion Depository 1.3125-inch
|
128
|
126
|
171
|
Martin Luther King, Coretta Scott King
|
430
|
712
|
686
|
Martin Luther King, Coretta Scott King
|
10
|
138
|
191
|
Barack Obama
|
1,035
|
2,361
|
2,356
|
Barack Obama
|
715
|
1,682
|
1,660
|
Barack Obama
|
57
|
295
|
482
|
Barack Obama
|
52
|
327
|
359
|
Tuskegee Airmen 3-inch
|
133
|
235
|
200
|
Tuskegee Airmen 1.5-inch
|
2,020
|
863
|
1,217
|
Abraham Lincoln Presidential,
|
252
|
366
|
577
|
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential,
|
167
|
355
|
364
|
Doolittle Tokyo Raiders, 3-inch
|
50
|
199
|
237
|
Doolittle Tokyo Raiders, 1.5-inch
|
398
|
753
|
895
|
Monuments Men, 3-inch
|
1
|
173
|
57
|
Monuments Men, 1.5-inch
|
114
|
2,415
|
464
|
Donald J. Trump Presidential, 1.3125-inch
|
3,681
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Donald J. Trump Presidential, 3-inch
|
736
|
N/A
|
N/A
