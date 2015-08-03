Sales climb for American Liberty, High Relief gold coin

After an introductory-day sales burst for the 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin, when 60 percent of the coin's mintage was reported sold, pace of sales has moderated, and the Mint records sales now reach nearly 84 percent of the total mintage.

The United States Mint reports that sales of the 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin reached 41,830 coins as of midnight Eastern Time Aug. 2.

That total is 83.9 percent of the product limit of 50,000 coins.

The product went on sale at noon Eastern Time July 30 at $1,490 per coin. The household ordering limit is 50 coins.

More than 60 percent of the maximum authorization was ordered during the first 75 minutes of sales July 30.

More from CoinWorld.com:



Here's what the West Point Mint's bullion storage vault looks like



American Liberty, High Relief gold coin ‘currently unavailable’ after sales top 30,000 within 75 minutes of launch



1933 gold double eagle case continues as court vacates earlier ruling that awarded coins to family

American $1 Coin and Currency set to contain Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar

American Eagle silver bullion coin sales reach 1,323,500 coins in single day

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!