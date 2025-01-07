Sales begin soon for first 2025 American Innovation $1 coin in bags, rolls

Circulation quality 2025 American Innovation, Arkansas $1 coins in bags and rolls are slated for sale from the U.S. Mint starting Jan. 7.

Sales from the U.S. Mint of bags and rolls of 2025 American Innovation, Arkansas dollars will kick off Jan. 7, the first of four coins in the series to be issued in calendar year 2025.

The manganese-brass clad coins, struck with a circulation quality finish (although none of the coins will be released for circulation), will be followed with the release of the 2025 American Innovation, Florida, Michigan and Texas dollars on dates still to be determined by the bureau.

The coins will be offered in 25-coin rolls of dollar coins struck at either the Denver Mint or Philadelphia Mint and 100-coin mini canvas bags of dollar coins from both production outlets.

The rolls are offered at $36.25 each and the bags at $123.50 each. The Mint is limiting the release to 8,400 rolls from the Philadelphia Mint and 7,350 rolls from the Denver Mint. The 100-coin bags release is limited to 3,150 bags from Philadelphia and 2,950 bags from Denver.

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Retry

The common obverse for the series depicts a rendition of the Statue of Liberty with a stylized gear wheel unique to the year appearing in the obverse left field below IN GOD WE TRUST.

The Statue of Liberty obverse design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Justin Kunz and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The stylized gear has changed in appearance annually since the series was introduced with a single coin in 2018. The first year where four American Innovation dollars were issued was 2019.

The task of designing and sculpting the stylized gears is rotated annually among the artists on the Mint’s engraving staff.

The collar die for the edge of Innovation dollars imparts an incuse date, Mint mark of the production facility, and the motto E PLURIBUS UNUM.

Arkansas dollar

The reverse for the 2025 American Innovation, Arkansas $1 coin was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Elana Hagler and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer.

Hagler’s design features Raye Montague in the background, a naval vessel in the foreground.

Montague was an American naval engineer credited with creating the first computer-generated rough draft of a U.S. naval ship. She was the first female program manager of ships in the United States Navy.

Montague is featured visualizing a United States Navy Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate, a ship she designed by computer. The grid pattern over the sea evokes the engineering and drafting techniques she digitized to accomplish her design.

Florida dollar

The reverse for the 2025 American Innovation, Florida $1 coin was designed by AIP designer Ronald D. Sanders and sculpted by Custer.

Of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) 10 field centers, none is more identifiable than the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) on Merritt Island, Florida. For more than 60 years, the KSC has researched, assembled, launched, and landed spacecraft. And, arguably, no spacecraft is more recognizable than the Space Shuttle, or Space Transportation System (STS), the world’s first reusable spacecraft.

Sanders’ design presents an image of a NASA Space Shuttle lifting off from Launch Complex 39 at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Exhaust from the solid rocket boosters fills the lower edges of the design, with stars in background. FLORIDA appears incuse in the smoke at the 6 o’clock position.

Michigan dollar

The reverse for the 2025 American Innovation, Michigan $1 coin was designed by Sanders and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

Sanders’ design illustrates an early 20th century automobile assembly line in Michigan.

The Michigan design portrays a 1930s-era auto worker assembling a vehicle, recognizing Ransom Olds’ original patent for the assembly line concept. Various stages of assembly appear in the background in descending relief. The additional inscription AUTOMOTIVE ASSEMBLY LINE sits below the composition.

Texas dollar

The first words spoken on the moon were “Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.” On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts touched down on the moon for the first time in human history. In 1961, NASA established its Manned Spacecraft Center in Clear Lake, Texas, on a 1,000-acre site donated by Rice University.

The facility was later renamed Johnson Space Center (JSC) to honor former President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Sanders designed the 2025 American Innovation, Texas $1 coin’s reverse and McGraw sculpted the design, which depicts an American astronaut conducting a spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

At the bottom, the state’s name appears incuse as TEXAS, but with the A replaced by the Greek capital letter Lambda, which has special meaning to NASA.

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