Sale date for Army bronze medal set for Dec. 5

The U.S. Army bronze medal goes on sale Dec. 5.

The 1.5-inch bronze version of the U.S. Mint’s U.S. Army medal will go on sale to the public for the first time at noon Eastern Time Dec. 5 after which it will be added to the bureau’s ongoing medals program.

The retail price for the 95 percent copper and 5 percent zinc composition, Matte Finish medal will be $20.

The medal’s obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Lucas Durham and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell. The reverse was designed by AIP designer Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

The designs also appear on previously issued 1-ounce and 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver Matte Finish versions.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.