Saints-Gaudens variety, Olympic medal hot this week

The week’s top post on CoinWorld.com was about a distinctive Saint-Gaudens double eagle that is heading to auction.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Winner’s gold medal from 1936 Berlin Olympic Games at auction April 12: The captain of Germany’s rowing team won a gold medal in individual competition at the 1936 Games.

4. Two coins struck at the same time are better than one: These coins were struck together and stuck together, and now await bidders.

3. Waging war through coins: Fake silver coinage targets Russia: A relic of the mid-1700s’ Seven Years’ War highlights April auction.

2: Commission of Fine Arts makes recommendations for 2018 World War I silver medals: Five issues make up this 2018 program, and 62 designs were proposed.

1: Once rare, then the European hoards began to pour out: The last overdate among U.S. gold coins is also the best-known variety in the Saint-Gaudens double eagle series.

