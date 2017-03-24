Saints-Gaudens variety, Olympic medal hot this week
- Published: Mar 24, 2017, 9 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Winner’s gold medal from 1936 Berlin Olympic Games at auction April 12: The captain of Germany’s rowing team won a gold medal in individual competition at the 1936 Games.
4. Two coins struck at the same time are better than one: These coins were struck together and stuck together, and now await bidders.
3. Waging war through coins: Fake silver coinage targets Russia: A relic of the mid-1700s’ Seven Years’ War highlights April auction.
2: Commission of Fine Arts makes recommendations for 2018 World War I silver medals: Five issues make up this 2018 program, and 62 designs were proposed.
1: Once rare, then the European hoards began to pour out: The last overdate among U.S. gold coins is also the best-known variety in the Saint-Gaudens double eagle series.
