A mid-range 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief double eagle graded MS-61 and bearing a CAC sticker sold for $17,625 and was among 25 examples offered at Heritage’s recent FUN auctions in Fort Lauderdale.

For many collectors and noncollectors alike, the 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief gold $20 double eagle by famed American sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens is an impressive and beautiful object. It is often the first major purchase for a collector and it has always been an expensive and aspirational trophy.

Thankfully its mintage of 12,367 pieces enjoyed a high survival rate since people kept them because of the novelty of the high relief design (which was a stark departure from the Coronet design by James B. Longacre, used on circulating double eagles from 1850 through 1907). This means there are many examples in nearly all grades above Very Fine, but even the lowest-end examples are pricey additions to a collection.

Saint-Gaudens double eagle: The early 20th century was a golden age of U.S. coin designs, and perhaps the most memorable of these classic designs is the contribution made by the famed sculptor-engraver Augustus Saint-Gaudens. How much are Saint-Gaudens double eagles worth?

We profile recently sold high-end, mid-range and entry-level examples in this Market Analysis:

The Lot:

Mid-range: 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief gold double eagle, MS-61, CAC

The Price:

$17,625

The Story:

In the mid-range for a 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief $20 coin are the Mint State examples typically at the MS-61 to MS-63 level. Heritage’s recent January FUN convention auctions included 25 separate 1907 High Relief double eagles including one graded MS-61 by NGC with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker indicating quality within the grade.

Two rim types are seen on these issues: a wire rim and a flat rim, and this example showcased a sharp wire rim, with the catalog entry observing a “hint of reddish patina.”

The price realized was in line with what MS-62 examples usually sell for, but below the $20,000 that average MS-63 coins might bring. Still, it’s worth remembering that even a mid-level example of this issue costs as much as a reliable car.

