A closer look at the obverse and reverse of the 1930-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle graded MS-64 with CAC sticker sold for $146,875 as part of Heritage’s Nov. 1 Premier Session auction in New York City.

This lustrous 1930-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle graded MS-64 with CAC sticker sold for $146,875 as part of Heritage’s Nov. 1 Premier Session auction in New York City.

Heritage’s Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 U.S. Coins Signature Auction in New York brought more than $12.4 million, and leading the sale was the Cherny Col­lection of Mint State Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagles.

Except for the 1927-D double eagle and the noncollectible 1933 coin, the set was complete and was especially noteworthy for its exceptional middle- and late-date issues chosen with aesthetic appeal in mind.

Here is one of three San Francisco Mint $20 coins we're analyzing in this week's Market Analysis that showcase beauty, quality and rarity, and help confirm why the series has remained popular for decades with the wealthiest collectors.

The Lot:

1930-S Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagle, PCGS MS-64, CAC sticker

The Price:

$146,875

The Story:

Each of the five double eagles struck between 1929 and 1932 is expensive and among these the 1930-S coin is considered the most challenging to acquire. As Heritage notes, “The acquisition of an example is undoubtedly the mark of an advanced specialist.”

Just 74,000 were minted — one of the smallest mintages in the series — and most were struck for reserve to back gold certificates. A 1947 inquiry to the U.S. Mint revealed that just 3,250 were released and the survival rate of these today has proven low.

Saint-Gaudens double eagle: The early 20th century was a golden age of U.S. coin designs, and perhaps the most memorable of these classic designs is the contribution made by the famed sculptor-engraver Augustus Saint-Gaudens. How much are Saint-Gaudens double eagles worth?

As the description points out, the certified population reveals the 1930-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle to be the second-rarest regular issue in the series behind only the 1927-D coin. The Cherny Collection’s example is graded PCGS MS-64 and has a CAC sticker, and brought $146,875. The finest known example, estimated to grade MS-68, is housed in the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution.

