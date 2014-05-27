Saddle Ridge Hoard sales begin Tuesday night at SF auction event

This photo, taken by the anonymous discoverers of the “Saddle Ridge Hoard” treasure trove, better shows the coins in one of the eight metal canisters they unearthed filled with U.S. gold coins from the 1800s.

The remarkable gold coins of the Saddle Ridge Hoard will be available to buyers beginning Tuesday night.



The first of the Saddle Ridge coins to be sold will be an 1874-S Coronet gold $20 double eagle graded About Uncirculated 53 by PCGS that will be auctioned off during an event at the Old San Francisco Mint at 8:30 p.m. PT Tuesday night.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Old San Francisco Mint’s restoration.



The rest of the coins — all 1,426 of them — will go on sale on Amazon.com following the auction.



Read more from Coin World about Tuesday night’s event in San Francisco, and more about the discovery of the Saddle Ridge Hoard from our June monthly edition.

Check back with Coin World for coverage of Tuesday night's auction.