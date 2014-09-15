Saddle Ridge Hoard coins to appear at October PNG show in New York

More than 50 gold coins from the Saddle Ridge Hoard will be on display during the PNG New York Invitational Coin Show next month.



Included in the Kagin’s Inc., display at the Oct. 9 to 11 show at Millennium Broadway Hotel will be the finest known example of an 1866-S Coronet, No Motto double eagle as well as several of the canisters the more than 1,400 Saddle Ridge coins were in when discovered in California gold country in 2013, according to a PNG release.



"That [double eagle] coin alone is valued at over $1 million,” Kagin’s president Donald Kagin said.



PNG executive director Robert Brueggeman said the upcoming show will be the first occasion in New York City at which any of the coins of the $10 million Saddle Ridge Hoard are present.



The Saddle Ridge Hoard was unearthed in 2013 by a couple walking their dog.



Admission for the PNG show costs $10 at the door and $5 with an admission coupon available online.

Keep up with all CoinWorld.com news and insights: