Saddle Ridge gold coin hoard sales start with benefit auction

All proceeds from a May 27 auction of several coins at the Old Mint will benefit the Old San Francisco Mint and help establish in the facility an American Money and Gold Rush Museum.

All but one of the 1,427 coins comprising the Saddle Ridge Hoard of U.S. gold coins unearthed in northern California in 2013 will be offered online beginning at midnight Eastern Time May 27.

The coins to be offered live online at www.Kagins.com and www.Amazon.com/treasure comprise four $5 half eagles, 50 $10 eagles, and 1,373 double eagles ranging in date from 1847 through 1894.

A couple discovered the hoard while walking on their property in California’s gold country in February 2013. The couple contributed one coin from the hoard for use in an 8:30 p.m. Pacific Time auction May 27 at the Old San Francisco Mint.

Proceeds from the sale of the single coin from the hoard, an 1874-S Coronet $20 double eagle graded About Uncirculated 53 by Professional Coin Grading Service, as well as several modern commemorative coins, will support the Old Mint and the establishment of an American money and Gold Rush museum.

For more information, visit the Kagin’s website, or email info@kagins.com.