Sacagawea Wilson dollars in small size dollar roll

While it might not be unusual to find a 2000-D Sacagawea dollar in general circulation, the 2013-P Woodrow Wilson Presidential dollar is a different story, since while struck in circulation quality, the production was not released into general circulation by the U.S. Mint

Earlier this month, my van needed to receive its 100,000-mile scheduled maintenance. Knowing ahead of time that I would be waiting quite a few hours for the work to be completed, I brought my own reading material to keep myself occupied.

To that end, I had my June 2016 monthly edition of Coin World with me.

Ray, the service technician that greeted me, noticed that I was carrying the glossy magazine and immediately proceeded to tell me that he and his cousin were “into coins” and that they had recently obtained $190 worth of quarter dollars to look through in order to find some silver coins.

Of course I asked him what it was that gave his cousin the idea to look for silver in rolls of quarter dollars. He told me that his cousin often reads articles in Coin World that explain how it is still possible to find valuable coins in rolls. I suggested that the column might be called “Found In Rolls, and as he beamed, Ray said, “Yeah, that’s it!”

I asked him what they found, and as it turns out, they did discover two 1964 Washington silver quarter dollars. It was at that point that I told him that I was the writer of the column and that I was thrilled with their finds! Ray and I really got a kick out of the entire situation!

My finds this month came to me as I searched through $100 worth of small-size dollar coins. The first coin shown, although not valuable, really surprised me. It has always been suggested that 1979 and later dollar coins are so disliked that they do not circulate. I would like to offer this 2000-D coin as an example of at least one Sacagawea dollar that did receive a great deal of circulation!

Evenly worn, it is the most circulated example that I have ever come across. Admittedly it’s not an important coin now, but perhaps in 50 years, images of this coin will be needed in the Sacagawea dollar section of a grading guide.

The next coin to surface is one that should not be found in circulation! Starting with the 2012 issues, Presidential dollar coins are no longer minted for general circulation and are meant to be purchased directly from the U.S. Mint. The 2013-P Woodrow Wilson Presidential dollar coin should not, in theory, have been found in a roll, yet there it was. I was happy to add it to my collection!

Please feel free to share your discoveries with me at foundinrolls@netscape.net or go to my new Twitter account @foundinrollscw.