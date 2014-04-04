US Coins
Sacagawea $1 short-changed
- Published: Apr 4, 2014, 9 AM
Why is it that, when the American public finally has a great one dollar coin, in the form of our Native American/Sacagawea dollar, it plays the poor sister to those lousy-looking Presidential dollars?
I have been faithfully using Sacagawea dollars for many years. So why is it that she must compete with Washington, Lincoln and Grant? The Sacagawea dollar is the best-looking coin we have had since the Peace dollar.
I faithfully buy two rolls of dollar coins per week to use in commerce and the most I get out of two roles of dollar coins is perhaps 10 Native American/Sacagawea dollars. Enough of the presidents.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains