Sacagawea $1 short-changed

Why is it that, when the American public finally has a great one dollar coin, in the form of our Native American/Sacagawea dollar, it plays the poor sister to those lousy-looking Presidential dollars?

I have been faithfully using Sacagawea dollars for many years. So why is it that she must compete with Washington, Lincoln and Grant? The Sacagawea dollar is the best-looking coin we have had since the Peace dollar.

I faithfully buy two rolls of dollar coins per week to use in commerce and the most I get out of two roles of dollar coins is perhaps 10 Native American/Sacagawea dollars. Enough of the presidents.