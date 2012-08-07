S-Mint Acadia 25c sales set

Bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2012-S Acadia National Park quarter dollars may be ordered from the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time Aug. 9.

The S Mint mark quarter dollars will not be released into circulation.

The 2012-S Acadia National Park quarter dollars will be available in 100-coin bags priced at $34.95 and 40-coin rolls priced at $18.95. Orders will be accepted at the bureau’s online catalog, www.usmint.gov/catalog, and at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers may order by calling 888-321-6468.

A shipping and handling fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders.

The reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Associate Designer Barbara Fox and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna.

The design depicts a view of the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse and Acadia’s rough coastline. ¦