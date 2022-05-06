Ryder-signed Mint COAs to remain until inventory exhausted

Former U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder’s facsimile signature is still appearing on certificates of authenticity for 2022 products.

Mint spokesman Michael White confirmed to Coin World via email May 3 that the Mint would continue to use previously printed certificates instead of scrapping them.

“As a cost saving measure, following the Mint’s leadership transitions during the past year, it was decided we would use all the Certificates of Authenticity (COA’s) that had been previously printed,” White said.

“Former Director David Ryder’s signature will show on COA’s printed prior to his departure. COA’s printed immediately after his departure are signed by then Acting Director Alison Doone.” Deputy Director Ventris C. Gibson’s signature, now acting director, will appear on COAs printed afterward.

Ryder resigned effective Sept. 30, 2021. Doone, the bureau’s chief administrative officer, was named acting Mint director on Oct. 1 and served until Oct. 25. Gibson joined the Mint as deputy director and acting director on Oct. 25.

