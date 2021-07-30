Ryder resigning as U.S. Mint director Oct. 1

U.S. Mint Director nominee David J. Ryder, shown here during his Oct. 24, 2017, hearing, confirmation, is stepping down as director on Oct. 1.

This bulletin is just in from the Treasury Department:

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Alison Doone as the new Acting Director of the U.S. Mint. Doone previously served as Chief Administrative Officer at the Mint. Doone’s first day as Acting Director will be on October 1 as Director David J. Ryder leaves the bureau to pursue new opportunities.

“I’m excited to serve the U.S. Mint as Acting Director to help it continue its important work,” said Alison Doone. “I look forward to working alongside the devoted Mint employees across the country and supporting our ongoing efforts to ensure that we are operating efficiently and producing quality products for the American people.”

“We thank Director Ryder for his dedicated service to the U.S. Mint and welcome Alison to serve in this role,” said Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo. “It is essential for the U.S. Mint to continue its critical operations to produce our coinage amid increased demand and safeguard American assets. I have confidence that Alison’s leadership will help us carry out this mission.”

“It was an honor to serve as the 34th and the 39th Director of the U.S. Mint,” said Director David J. Ryder. “During this global pandemic, the U.S. Mint has showcased American excellence. Not only did the Mint meet its primary mission of producing circulating coinage, but it generated near-record revenue by introducing wildly popular numismatic products at a time in which many of its peers around the world ceased operations. Thank you to all of the employees who work tirelessly and play a role in ensuring that the Mint can meet the demands of the public, deliver quality products, and operate effectively. I know that with Alison serving as Acting Director, the Mint will continue to do just that.”

Doone, a member of the Senior Executive Service since 2004, has served as the Mint’s Chief Administrative Officer since March 2021.

Before beginning her work with the Mint, Ms. Doone served as the Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Education from August 2018 to March 2021; Deputy Chief Financial Officer at the Department of Energy from January 2013 to August 2018; Chief Financial Officer at the General Services Administration from September 2010 to January 2013; Chief and Deputy Chief Financial Officer at the Internal Revenue Service from August 2005 to September 2010; and, Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Drug Enforcement Administration from June 2004 to August 2005. Prior to her appointments in the SES, Ms. Doone served as a Senior Level (SL), Deputy Staff Director for Management at the Federal Election Commission from November 1999 to June 2004.

Ms. Doone holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Pennsylvania State University and a Master’s degree in finance from the University of Michigan.