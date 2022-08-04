Ryder autograph will not be used on slabs

The signature of former U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder will not appear on any of the American Eagle gold and silver bullion grading labels for coins offered Sept. 1. Pictured is the last of the 500 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 1-ounce bullion gold $50 coins that Ryder struck at the West Point Mint, shown against an NGC label for the fourth coin struck among the first 500 Reverse of 2021 $50 coins. Images provided by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

The hand-signed autograph of former U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder will not appear as previously indicated on any of the grading labels from Numismatic Guaranty Co. for 2021 American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins Ryder struck April 13, 2021, at the West Point Mint. The coins are to be sold Sept. 1 at public auction by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

The 1-ounce coins to be auctioned are the final 500 gold and 500 silver American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 coins and the first 500 2021 gold and 500 silver 2021 Reverse of 2021 coins with enhanced obverses struck on presses operated by Ryder.

Half of the coins of each type were submitted to Professional Coin Grading Service, and the other half to NGC.

When Stack’s Bowers Galleries announced July 27 that it had received the competitive bidding contract to sell the bullion coins, accompanying art illustrating NGC-encapsulated 2021 American Eagle silver dollars incorporated grading labels bearing Ryder’s signature.

When U.S. Mint officials saw images posted online with the signed grading labels, officials notified Stack’s Bowers that the bureau had not approved the signature labels. NGC reholdered the coins with new grading labels sans Ryder’s signature.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter