Russian gold coin for Coronation of Nicholas II realizes $217,375

One of the classic gold rarities of 19th century Russian numismatics, an 1896 Nicholas II 25-ruble coin sold for $217,375 in Heritage Auctions’ $15 million world and ancient coin auctions held April 10 to 12 at the Chicago International Coin Fair.

The price realized broke the previous record for the type by nearly $30,000, according to the auction house.

The coin is also called 2½ Imperials. It shows Nicholas II on the obverse, and is thought to be a special commemorative issue for his coronation. The reverse shows the crowned double-headed Imperial eagle.

The presentation piece, graded Mint State 61 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., is from a mintage of 300 pieces and “very few” have survived, according to Heritage.

The 1895 gold 25-ruble piece is tied with two other coins as the largest Russian coins of the era in terms of gold weight, each containing 32.26 grams of pure gold.

