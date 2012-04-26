'Ruptured duck' lapel button highlighted by writer

Honorable service lapel buttons, awarded to honorably discharged World War II service personnel, are discussed in an article published in the spring issue of the Maryland TAMS Journal, the official publication of the Maryland Token and Medal Society, published quarterly.

Often called the “ruptured duck,” the lapel buttons were designed by sculptor Anthony De Francisci, writes Richard Kaminski. De Francisci also was responsible for the design of the Peace dollar.

The button was presented to servicemen and women who served from September 1939 to December 1946 and were honorably discharged. The origin of the nickname “ruptured duck” for the pin — it actually shows an eagle — has various explanations.

In other stories featured in the journal, Jane Sears writes about Gwynn Oak Park woods, Paul Belschner examines the Social Democratic Turners Union tokens of Baltimore and W. Wallace Stone discusses various types of raffle tickets. Russ Sears writes on tokens issued for the V.J. Pospisil Tavern and Night Club in Baltimore County and a 1924 Middle States Regatta medal featuring the Hanover Street Bridge. Bernie Bodt highlights “3½ canners” tokens issued by the Magness family.

Included with the spring journal is a separate directory by Joe Burford and Jon Olivarri featuring Maryland Disabled American Veteran tags among other state-issued tags.

Membership in Maryland TAMS costs $10 per year. For more information about the club, write to Maryland TAMS, Box 644, Gambrills, MD 21054-0644. ¦