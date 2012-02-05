Rumsey to auction Broadus R. Littlejohn Jr. collection

Schuyler J. Rumsey Auctions of San Francisco will be auctioning U.S. gold coins and other numismatic items from the estate of the Broadus R. Littlejohn Jr., Feb. 21 to 22.

The two-session live auction will be held in the Mendocino Room at the San Francisco Palace Hotel, 2 New Montgomery St., San Francisco.

Lot viewing will take place at the Rumsey galleries, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Feb. 17 to 20.

The auction’s first session will be held Feb. 21, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The second session begins at 10:00 a.m. Feb. 22.

Approximately 1,400 gold coins will be offered from the collection, which was formed over several decades with the last coins of the collection added more than 20 years ago. Littlejohn sought to amass a complete collection of U.S. gold coins by date and Mint mark. More than 500 pieces from the collection were submitted to Professional Coin Grading Service for grading and encapsulation.

For more information about this sale, write to Schuyler J. Rumsey Auctions, 47 Kearney St., San Francisco, CA 94108, telephone the firm at 415-781-5127, fax the firm at 415-781-5128, email srumsey@rumseyauctions.com or visit the firm’s website at www.rumseyauctions.com.

Some highlights:

1861-D Indian Head gold dollar, Lot 229, Professional Coin Grading Service About Uncirculated 53.

1802/1 Capped Bust gold $2.50 gold quarter eagle, Lot 272, PCGS AU-50.

1848 Coronet, CAL. quarter eagle, Lot 312, PCGS AU-55.

1854-S Coronet quarter eagle, Lot 345, PCGS Fine 12.

1879 Flowing Hair Stella gold $4 pattern, Lot 548, PCGS Proof 58.

1929 Indian Head gold $5 half eagle, Lot 945, PCGS Mint State 61.

1870-CC Coronet gold $10 eagle, Lot 1030, PCGS Extremely Fine 45.

1920-S Indian Head eagle, Lot 1193, PCGS AU-53.

1856-O Coronet gold $20 double eagle, Lot 1216, PCGS EF-45.

1861-O Coronet double eagle, Lot 1227, PCGS AU-50.

1861-O Coronet double eagle, Lot 1228, PCGS EF-45.

1861-S Coronet, Paquet Reverse double eagle, Lot 1231, PCGS Very Fine 35.

1866-S Coronet, No Motto double eagle, Lot 1243, PCGS AU-55.

1879-O Coronet double eagle, Lot 1284, PCGS EF-45.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Wire Rim, Roman Numerals double eagle, Lot 1369, PCGS MS-63+.

1926-D Saint-Gaudens double eagle, Lot 1455, PCGS MS-60.

1927-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle, Lot 1465, PCGS MS-63.

1915-S Panama-Pacific International Exposition gold $50 coin, octagonal, Lot 1479, PCGS MS-63. ¦