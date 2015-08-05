Route 66 Collectors Show set for Sept. 26 in Joplin, Mo.

The following is a releaes from The Route 66 Collectors Show:

The Route 66 Collectors Show: Coins, Stamps and Sports Cards hobby event will return for the sixth consecutive year later this year. The free admission show will be held at the Continental Banquet Center at 2802 N. Range Line Road, just behind Granny Shaffer’s Restaurant, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, on the last Saturday of September. This annual one-day event to be held on September 26 will feature coins, gold, silver, stamps, jewelry, currency, sports collectibles , postcards, and related hobby items.

“We are offering complete sets of Route 66 elongated states quarters again at the show,” said Dave Sorrick of In God We Trust LLC, the host of the hobby event. “These limited edition coins commemorate all of the states though which Route 66 passes. We will be offering them on a first come, first served basis for only $20 per set.” A limited number of Missouri Route 66 elongated quarters will also be offered at $2 each.

The public is encouraged to attend this free admission event. Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Appraisers and buyers of coins, gold, silver, and related items will be on hand to assist collectors in their hobby endeavors. For more information, contact Dave Sorrick at 620-423-6600 or by email at ddsorrick@yahoo.com. Vendor booths are available with applications on-line at www.bordertownauctionhouse.com.

