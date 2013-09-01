Roosevelt Discovery set features coin, games

The 2013 Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Discovery set to be offered beginning Sept. 3 is being targeted to current or aspiring collectors ages 8 to 12.

The U.S. Mint will offer beginning at noon Eastern Time Sept. 3 a new limited-edition collector set that is age appropriate for those 8 to 12 years of age.

The 2013 Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Discovery set, limited to 20,000 sets, contains one Uncirculated Mint set quality 2013-P Theodore Roosevelt, Presidential dollar from the Philadelphia Mint placed in an informational folder that highlights key milestones and accomplishments in Roosevelt’s life.

Offered at $9.95 each, the set also includes an 11-page activity booklet filled with games that test kids’ knowledge about Roosevelt.

No household ordering limits are being imposed.

A QR code is provided to allow kids to check their answers by scanning it with a mobile device. A URL address is also offered, as an alternate way to reach the answer page on the United States Mint website.

Orders will be accepted at the bureau’s online catalog at http://usmint.gov/catalog and at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468. ¦