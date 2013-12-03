Roosevelt coin and medal set now available

Sales for the 2013 Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal set began at noon Eastern Time Nov. 26 at the United States Mint. The set features President Theodore Roosevelt and first lady Edith Roosevelt.

The set contains an Uncirculated Mint set quality 2013-P Theodore Roosevelt Presidential dollar and a 1.3125-inch bronze medal bearing the same likeness of Edith Roosevelt that is featured on her First Spouse half-ounce gold $10 coin.

The coin and medal are enclosed in a plastic card that is enhanced with representations of the portraits of the two Roosevelts, with background information on the back.

The set is priced at $9.95 each. A shipping and handling fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders.

The Edith Roosevelt obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Master Designer Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna.

The Edith Roosevelt reverse — recognizing her contributions to the restoration of the White House in 1902 — was designed by U.S. Mint AIP Master Designer Chris Costello and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.

The Theodore Roosevelt dollar obverse was designed and sculptured by Menna. It is paired with the common Statue of Liberty Presidential dollar reverse, designed and sculptured by Everhart.

Orders are being accepted online at www.usmint.gov/catalog or by phone at 1-800-872-6468. ¦