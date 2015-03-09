Ronald Reagan dollar coin design proposals released by U.S. Mint

One of the winter's biggest U.S. Mint developments can now be seen rather than just discussed.

The Mint released eight proposed obverse designs for the 2016 Ronald Reagan Presidential dollar coin on Thursday in conjunction with the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee's review.

The decision to put out a Reagan dollar in 2016 superseded the less than popular previous Mint statements that the programs would end with the production of the Gerald Ford Presidential dollar and Elizabeth "Betty" Ford First Spouse gold coin.

