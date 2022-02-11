Rolls and bags of Kentucky dollars to be released June 28

Rolls and bags of the American Innovation, Kentucky dollar go on sale June 28.

The United States Mint will begin offering 25-coin rolls and 100-coin bags of Kentucky’s American Innovation dollar starting June 28, while the enrollment option for the product is listed as “currently unavailable,” according to the U.S. Mint website.

Rolls and bags of the American Innovation, Kentucky dollars are offered without mintage or household order limit, but the following product limits are posted:

Philadelphia Mint 25-coin roll: 7,020.

Denver Mint 25-coin roll: 7,020.

Philadelphia Mint 100-coin bag: 2,790.

Denver Mint 100-coin bag: 2,790.

The 25-coin rolls are priced at $34.50 each, and the 100-coin bags, at $117.50.

As of June 8, enrollment for all four products was listed as “currently unavailable,” which means, per the Mint’s website, “We are currently out of this item, but more may be available later.” Quantities may still be available on the day of the sales launch.

The Kentucky dollar’s reverse depicts a banjo, celebrating bluegrass music, in a design by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Christina Hess that was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. The dollar sports the series’ common obverse, which depicts the Statue of Liberty in a design by AIP Artist Justin Kunz and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. A gear-shaped privy mark appears at the bottom-left of the Statue.

The offered dollars have an Uncirculated finish.

About the program

The 57-coin series, which started in 2018, honors innovation and innovators with dollars for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories — the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands.

Honored in 2022 are Rhode Island, Vermont, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The same roll and bag products for the Rhode Island and Vermont coins were offered earlier this year. As of June 8, bags for both coins were available, as well as rolls of the Denver Mint American Innovation dollar for Vermont. Neither rolls of the Rhode Island dollars nor of the Denver Mint Vermont coin were available, though all three product had a “Remind Me” button available at their online catalog listing, suggesting that quantities of the products could become available later.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter