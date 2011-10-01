The Lincoln cent will continue to be struck by the U.S. Mint and distributed into circulation at a financial loss as long as the Federal Reserve continues to order them, or until Congress legislates their elimination, a Mint spokesman has said.

Searching through rolls of coins to find hidden treasures seems like such a simple concept, yet some recent email inquiries to me indicate that when some of you ask for rolls of coins at your local banks, the responses on the part of your friendly bank tellers can vary from a resounding, “No!” to a positive, “Sure, how many would you like?”

To help you become a more seasoned roll searcher or if you are trying this hobby for the first time, I would like to take a moment to give you some pointers on the subject of roll-searching etiquette.

Plan by calling ahead first

If you would like to pick up a few rolls of coins the next time you go to your local bank, call them ahead of your arrival to request rolled coins.

It is important that you never take a teller by surprise with your request for coins. Behind the scenes, tellers have to do some paperwork to transfer unneeded coinage to their windows. The transfer and the resulting paperwork is best done when a teller has a few minutes during a slow time of the day rather than when you are standing in front of them with a line of people behind you waiting to cash their paychecks.

Always keep in mind that while you might think that supplying us with coins to look through is the job of a bank, it truly is not. Banks are in business to make money, and we should be extremely grateful when we are able to get rolls of coins to play with.

Be sure to bring along a bag of some sort so that you can carry any coins out to your vehicle. I might suggest using an easy to obtain, nylon shopping bag for carrying your rolled coins. Keep the bag folded until you need it and never wear a hat or dark glasses as you enter the bank.

Above all, always be cautious and remain diligent when returning to your vehicle. Carrying any amount of rolled coins can be hazardous if any unscrupulous persons are in the area.

Recent finds of cents

This month’s most notable discoveries came as I looked through 200 rolls of cents.

I found a large number of Uncirculated coins dating from 1960 through 1968.

One after another, the gleaming copper-alloy pieces emerged from within the wrappers.

In all, I was thrilled to have added more than 100 earlier-dated Lincoln cents that grade Mint State 60 or better to my Found In Rolls collection.

Share your finds with me by using the Submit Question feature at http://askaboutcoins.comhttp://askaboutcoins.com or do a web search for Ask About Coins.

Happy Hunting!

Bill O’Rourke is a collector who has spent the past several years searching coin rolls in

pursuit of his hobby.