The U.S. Mint is launching sales Feb. 28 for a limited-edition Rocketship set targeted toward introducing the hobby of coin collecting to children ages 7 through 12.

Sales for a limited-edition Apollo 11 Rocketship set with a glow-in-the-dark feature aimed at young collectors will blast off at noon ET Feb. 28 from the U.S. Mint.

The release is restricted to 50,000 sets, with a household ordering limit of two.

The set is offered at $9.95 each in conjunction with the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coin program.

The set’s packaging is a card in the shape of a rocket ship, with three compartments, each sized to hold a single U.S. coin, two of which are provided by the U.S. Mint.

The packaging, capable of standing upright on a flat surface, contains an Uncirculated 2019-D Kennedy copper-nickel clad half dollar in the lowest compartment. President Kennedy championed American involvement in space exploration.

In the center compartment is a Proof 2019-S Native American manganese-brass clad dollar. The reverse design of the Native American dollar is emblematic of Native American contributions to the U.S. space program.

The top compartment is left vacant, sized to accommodate a quarter dollar of the collector’s choice. Space is provided on the back to write where and when the new coin is found.

The set introduces fictional characters Mighty Minters Timothy and Layla and is targeted toward introducing the hobby of coin collecting to children ages 7 through 12.

To activate the set’s glow-in-the-dark feature, the Mint’s product description directs, “place Rocketship in direct sunlight for about five minutes. Then take it into a dark room and watch it glow.” The Mint’s online catalog shows a portion of the packaging, including the rocket’s basic shape and a few background stars, glowing green.

