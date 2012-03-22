Rochester Numismatic Association celebrates 100th

The Rochester Numismatic Association is making available to collectors its 100th anniversary booklet detailing the history of the club.

The 40-page illustrated booklet titled Celebrating 100 Years of Fellowship, explains how the club began in 1912 with 15 men assembled at the old Hotel Rochester in downtown.

“The founding force behind the club — and the man quickly elected president at that first meeting, January 4, 1912 — was Dr. George P. French, a local physician noted for his speciality in ‘female disorders,’ his comprehensive collector of large cents and a collection of curios that included clothes that had been worn by Tom Thumb,” according to the booklet.

The booklet is available for $10 including postage. Send payment with order to Rochester Numismatic Association, c/o Box 10056, Rochester, NY 14610-0056. ¦