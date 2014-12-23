Have any gold coins you are looking to sell?

The following is a release from Steinberg's Inc.:

Dear Clients and Colleagues:

We are currently looking to replenish our world gold inventory with high quality and scarce numismatic gold coins. If you have anything you think might be of interest to us, please contact us via phone, email or letter.

We will be at the following upcoming coin shows looking to buy fresh inventory:

1. Florida United Numismatists show — Jan. 8-9 — Orange County Convention Center (Orlando, Fla.)

Mike Sottini will be attending this show for us and walking the bourse floor. Please call him at 919-363-5544 to set up an appointment if you are attending this show and have world gold you think we could use.

2. New York International Numismatic Convention — Jan. 3-11 — Waldorf Astoria Hotel (New York, N.Y.)

Bob Steinberg will be there from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10. Please call him on his cell phone at 802-369-6518 if you would like to meet during this period to discuss the sale of some of your numismatic holdings of world gold.

3. Long Beach Expo — Jan. 29-31 — Long Beach Convention Center (Long Beach, Calif.)

Steinberg will be in Long Beach throughout the week. If you are planning on coming to the show and want to set up an appointment, call Steinberg's cell phone, noted above.

Although we will be at all three of these shows, we will not have bourse tables (as usual) as we are attending these coin shows to buy material for our website, price lists and specific client wantlists. Please contact us in advance and we will be glad to meet with you.