Robert Rhue wins ANA best-in-show exhibit award

Forty-five exhibitors, showing 72 exhibits, competed during the 2011 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill. Another five noncompetitive exhibitors placed eight exhibits.

Sixty-one exhibit awards were presented Aug. 19 during a reception and later that evening at the convention banquet.

The Radford Stearns Memorial Award for Excellence in Exhibiting, presented to the first and second runners-up, was awarded, respectively, to Lawrence Sekulich for “Dolphin Myths and Symbols on Selected Ancient Greek and Roman Coins,” and to George Kolbe for “Numismatic Bibliography 1579-1912: The Literature of Numismatic Literature.” Kolbe also won the Thos. H. Law Award for First-Time Exhibitors.

Adrian Jellinek received the Derek Pobjoy Award for Best Exhibit of Modern Circulating Commemorative Coins for “Lincoln Cent Coins Over the Decades.”

Young numismatists ages 17 and younger also competed. Katherine Reinders won the Charles H. Wolfe Sr. Memorial Award for the YN Best-in-Show for her exhibit titled “Happy Birthday Oregon: A Collection of 1959 Medals and Tokens Issued in Celebration of the Oregon Statehood Centennial.”

The Ira & Larry Goldberg Award for Best Exhibit of Coins that Made History was presented to Lawrence Sekulich for “Dolphin Myths and Symbols on Selected Ancient Greek and Roman Coins.”

Sam Deep was selected to receive the Joseph E. Boling Award for Judging Excellence. Deep will be presented the award at the ANA’s National Money Show in Pittsburgh in October.

A completed listing of award winners by exhibit class follows:

Adult exhibit awards

Class 1: United States Coins — Lelan G. Rogers Memorial. First Place: Thomas Uram, “The Two Cent Piece 1864-1872 and the ‘In God We Trust’ Story.” Second Place: Carl Waltz Jr, “Matte Proof Lincoln Cents, 1909-1916.” Third Place: Adrian Jellinek, “Lincoln Cent Coins Over the Decades.”

Class 2: United States Fiscal Paper — Sidney W. Smith/William Donlon Memorial. First Place: Robert Rhue, “1769 Tybee Island Lighthouse Note: Issued to rebuild the lighthouse on Tybee Island, Georgia.” Second Place: Nancy Wilson, “George and Martha on Obsolete Bank Notes.” Third Place: David Simpson, “Danforth, Perkins & Co. Predecessors’ Proof Notes 1837-1850.”

Class 3: Medals, Orders, Decorations and Badges — Burton Saxton/George Bauer Memorial. First Place: Robert Mayer, “ART and ANATOMY of the Hanger Badge.” Second Place: Darrell Luedtke, “Wooden Medals of the 1876 U.S. Centennial.” Third Place: Don Dool, “The Medals and Monuments of Jose de San Martin – From Lima to Buenos Aires With Stops Along the Way.”

Class 4: Modern U.S. Coins and Modern Medals — American Numismatic Association. First Place: Simcha Kuritzky, “Feline Species Numismatic Type Set.” Second Place: Dany Rothfeld, “A Journey of Hope: The Story of Ilan Ramon and the Columbia Crew.” Third Place: Cole Schenewerk, “The Commemorative Medals of the San Diego Bicentennial.”

Class 5: Tokens — B.P. Wright Memorial. First Place: Robert Rhue, “A Complete Collection of Regular Issue North American Horsecar Tokens.” Second Place: Simcha Kuritzky, “Boy For Sale? Tokens for the Redemption of the Firstborn Son.” Third Place: Darrell Luedtke, “The First Wooden Money of the United States.”

Class 6: Casino Chips and Gaming Tokens — Archie A. Black Award. No exhibits.

Class 7: Engraved Coins — Love Token Society Award. First Place: Simcha Kuritzky, “Engraved Coins of the Ba’al Shem Tov Amulet.” Second Place: Judy Schwan, “Exotic Gold Dollar Love Tokens.” Third Place: no exhibit.

Class 8: Elongated Coins — Dottie Dow Memorial. First Place: Oded Paz, “Elongated Coins Relating to Judaism & Israel.” Second Place: William Myers, “Elongated Cents From Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.” Third Place: no exhibit.

Class 9: Coins Issued Prior to 1500 A.D. — Dr. Charles W. Crowe Memorial. First Place: Lawrence Sekulich, “Dolphin Myths and Symbols on Selected Ancient Greek and Roman Coins.” Second Place: Bruce Bartelt, “Wild and Exotic Beasts: Animals on the Silver Coins Celebrating Rome’s Millennium.” Third Place: Don Dool, “A.D. Dated Copper Coins of the Fifteenth Century.”

Class 10: Regional U.S. Numismatics — William C. Henderson/Fred Cihon Memorial. First Place: Robert Rhue, “A Sampling of Seldom Seen Hawaiian Numismatic Items.” Second Place: Katherine Reinders, “Happy Birthday Oregon: A Collection of 1959 Medals and Tokens Issued in Celebration of the Oregon Statehood Centennial.” Third Place: Diana Jellinek, “Upper Peninsula Mining Scrip Signed by Sam Hill: What in the Sam Hill. Notice an Error on One of These Scrip Notes!”

Class 11: Numismatics of the Americas — Henry Christensen/John Jay Pittman Sr. Memorial. First Place: Dan Freeland, “Selected Canadian War Savings Certificates and Victory Loan Bonds.” Second Place: Don Dool, “The Victories of Jose de San Martin – San Lorenzo, Chacabuco, Maipú and the Crossing of the Andes.” Third Place: John Wilson, “Guatemala, 5 Pesos Issue, 1895-1915.”

Class 12: Numismatics of Europe — John S. Davenport Memorial. First Place: Don Dool, “The ‘Kipper und Wipper’ Era – Debasement of German Coinage During the Thirty Years’ War.” Second Place: Michael Morrissy, “Tale of a Short Snorter.” Third Place: James Reinders, “A Swedish 3 Daler Copper Plate from the Nicobar wreck.”

Class 13: Numismatics of Africa and the Middle East — Menachem Chaim and Simcha Tova Mizel Memorial. First Place: George Cuhaj, “The Siege of Mafeking – Bank Note Types of 1900.” Second Place: William Myers, “Ethiopia 1944 25 Cents: A U.S. Mint Error.” Third Place: Andrew Hageman, “The History of Israel As Told by Its Coins.”

Class 14: Numismatics of Asia and the Pacific — William B. Warden Jr. Memorial. First Place: Dany Rothfeld, “Hubs of the Pacific Whales and Dolphins Coin Series.” Second Place: no exhibit. Third Place: no exhibit.

Class 15: Gold Coins — Gaston DiBello/Melvin and Leona Kohl Memorial. No exhibits.

Class 16: Numismatic Errors and Error Varieties — Numismatic Error Collectors. First Place: James Reinders, “Minting Errors: Three Strikes and other Three Errors.” Second Place: Henry Hilgard, “A Double Struck Obverse on an Oak Tree Sixpence.” Third Place: Dany Rothfeld, “Error USA – Selected U.S. Error Coins.”

Class 17: Numismatic Literature — Aaron Feldman Memorial. First Place: George Kolbe, “Numismatic Bibliography 1579-1912: The Literature of Numismatic Literature.” Second Place: Lawrence Sekulich, “Paul Manship’s Book for the Circle of Friends of the Medallion.” Third Place: no exhibit.

Class 18: General, Specialized, and Topical — Robert Hendershott Memorial. First Place: John Grost, “General Douglas MacArthur: Medals, Money and Buttons.” Second Place: Sandra Emme, “A Numismatic History of Ballooning.” Third place: Ernie Nagy, “Selected Coins in Great American Literature.”

Class 19: Convention Theme — Clifford Mishler Award. First Place: Russ Frank, “Chicago Markets the Columbian Exposition Half Dollar.” Second Place: Jeffrey Rosinia, “Chicago: My Kind of Coin Town: Chicagoland Coin Savers.” Third Place: Jeffrey Rosinia, “The First Bank of the Second City — a selected history of the First National Bank of Chicago.”

Class 20: Emeritus — Barry Stuppler Award. First Place: Brett Irick, “Canadian Coins 1947–1948.” Second Place: no exhibit. Third Place: no exhibit.

YN exhibit awards

Class Y1: United States Coins — Edgerton-Lenker Memorial. First Place: Anthony Paonessa, “Wampum – America’s First Small Change.” Second Place: Adrian Jellinek, “Lincoln Cent Coins Over the Decades.” Third Place: Cy Jellinek, “U.S. WWII Silver Nickels 1942-1945.”

Class Y2: World Coins — James L. Betton Memorial. First Place: Andrew Hageman, “Foreign Coins Made in U.S. Mints.” Second Place: no exhibit. Third Place: no exhibit.

Class Y3: Paper Money — Kagin Family. First Place: Jason Paonessa, “Small Colorful Ones.” Second Place: no exhibit. Third Place: no exhibit.

Class Y4: Israeli or Judaic — J.J. Van Grover Memorial. First Place: Andrew Hageman, “The History of Israel As Told by Its Coins.” Second Place: no exhibit. Third Place: no exhibit.

Class Y5: Medals and Tokens — Charles “Cheech” Litman Memorial. First Place: Katherine Reinders, “Happy Birthday Oregon: A Collection of 1959 Medals and Tokens Issued in Celebration of the Oregon Statehood Centennial.” Second Place: Cy Jellinek, “The Leipprandt Brothers Tokens of Pigeon, Michigan: A Historic Journey of Pigeon Michigan Through Selected Exonumia.” Third Place: Cole Schenewerk, “The Commemorative Medals of the San Diego Bicentennial.”

Class Y6: Medieval and Ancient — Charles H. Wolfe Sr. Memorial. First Place: Cole Schenewerk, “The Severans: Blood, Murder and Conquest.” Second Place: no exhibit. Third Place: no exhibit.

Class Y7: Errors and Varieties — Alan Herbert Award. First Place: Adrian Jellinek, “U.S. Modern Dime Type Set: There’s Always Time to Dime.” Second Place: no exhibit. Third Place: no exhibit. ¦