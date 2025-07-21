Rick Springfield Collection of U.S. gold coins to be sold

One of the coins to be offered in the Rick Springfield Collection is an 1879 Flowing Hair gold $4 stella pattern graded Proof 65 by PCGS with CAC and CMQ stickers.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries continues its association with top entertainers with the upcoming auction of the Rick Springfield Collection. This collection of rare United States gold coins is a testament to the famed singer, songwriter, actor, and entertainer’s passion for collecting and outstanding connoisseurship.

Auctions are scheduled for Aug. 25 through 30 and Sept. 2 though 5 in the Summer Global Showcase Auction.

Rick Springfield, born Richard Lewis Springthorpe Aug. 23, 1949, in Guildford, New South Wales, Australia, is a multifaceted entertainer known for achievements as musician, actor, and author. His career spans six decades marked by chart-topping hits, notable acting roles, and candid discussions about personal struggles.

Springfield is an avid collector with a deep appreciation for vintage and pop culture memorabilia. Over the years, he has amassed an impressive collection of rare and nostalgic items, particularly from the science fiction and comic book realms. Among his most prized possessions are original Star Wars collectibles, action figures, and classic arcade machines. His love for collecting reflects a lifelong enthusiasm for fantasy, creativity, and preserving cultural touchstones from his youth. Springfield has occasionally showcased his collection during interviews and fan events, delighting audiences with his genuine geek passion and reverence for collectibles.

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In building his highly focused selection of rare coins of about three dozen specimens, Springfield set out to assemble a world-class United States gold type set. His collection includes historically significant and high-grade specimens that reflect his appreciation for American heritage and numismatic excellence.

“I always wanted to own some of the best coins from the best country in the best condition I could collect,” said Springfield. “We are thrilled to bring these incredible coins to market in our Summer Global Showcase Auction,” declared Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries. “We look forward to offering this small but select group of numismatic treasures in an auction presentation that celebrates Mr. Springfield’s commitment to quality and rarity.”

“We are the stewards of these historical items for a period in time,” Springfield stated. “My hope is the next collector who takes possession will love them as much as I have. In fact, I’d like to personally meet the most significant buyer in this sale. To facilitate that meeting, I am giving the buyer two tickets and two VIP backstage passes to one of my concerts in the city of their choice. I look forward to sharing a coin story or two with them!” he concluded.

Highlights include:

* 1796 Capped Bust Right, No Stars on Obverse quarter eagle. Bass-Dannreuther 2 (referencing 2006 book Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834, by John Dannreuther and Harry Bass Jr.). Rarity 4. Professional Coin Grading Service About Uncirculated 50.

* 1808 Capped Bust Left quarter eagle. BD-1. Rarity 4. PCGS Extremely Fine 40.

* 1825 Capped Head Left quarter eagle. BD-2. Rarity 4+. Numismatic Guaranty Co. Mint State 65, approved by Certified Acceptance Corp

* 1879 Flowing Hair gold $4 stella. Judd-1635 (in J. Hewitt Judd’s much updated reference United States Pattern Coins). Rarity 3. PCGS Proof-65, CAC, CMQ (Collectible Market Qualified, Stack’s Bowers’ review service).

* 1907 Indian Head, Wire Rim, Periods eagle. Judd-1901. Rarity 3. PCGS MS-64+, CAC, CMQ.

* 1908 Indian Head, Motto eagle. PCGS MS-68.

* MCMVII (1907) Saint-Gaudens High Relief, Flat Rim double eagle. PCGS MS-67+.

The 2025 Summer Global Showcase Auction featuring the Rick Springfield Collection will cross the block at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Griffin Studios, in Costa Mesa, California.

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