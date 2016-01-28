Richard Nixon Presidential dollar bags, rolls

Bags, rolls and boxes of circulatioin-quality 2016 Richard M. Nixon Presidential dollars will go on sale Feb. 3 from the U.S. Mint.

News release from the U.S. Mint:

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for product options with 2016 Richard M. Nixon Presidential $1 Coins on Feb. 3 at noon Eastern Time (ET).

The bags and rolls contain circulating quality coins from the Mint's facilities at Philadelphia or Denver that have never been placed into circulation. The packaging displays the President’s name, the mint of origin ("P" or "D"), and the face value of the contents. The following product options will be available:

Product Option Product Code Price

Presidential $1 Coin 25-Coin Roll - P 16PG $32.95

Presidential $1 Coin 25-Coin Roll - D 16PH $32.95

Presidential $1 Coin 250-Coin Box - P 16PJ $275.95

Presidential $1 Coin 250-Coin Boxl - D 16PK $275.95

Presidential $1 Coin 100-Coin Bag - P 16PL $111.95

Presidential $1 Coin 100-Coin Bag - D 16PM $111.95

Orders will be accepted at catalog.usmint.gov/coin-programs/presidential-dollar-coins/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Information on shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

