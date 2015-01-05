Richard Jozefiak announces candidacy for ANA Board of Governors
The following is a press release provided by the candidate:
Richard Jozefiak for ANA Governor 2015
(LM-6087)
With non-profit experience, integrity, and dedication, I am running for ANA Governor in the 2015 election. Every vote counts and I would be honored to receive your vote.
I have over 20 years of ANA volunteer experience at the local level beginning as a club representative, district delegate, regional coordinator and currently being a district representative. I have served in Alabama, Florida and Virginia. I have been the district representative for Alabama since 2006.
At the national level, I have served on the Educational Committee (2008-09) and the Strategic Planning Committee (2011-12).
I have experience serving on the Georgia Numismatic Association (GNA) Board of Governors. I am also the advertising manager for the GNA Coin Show, one of the largest coin shows in the country.
I am committed to the ANA vision of being: “The most respected, influential, and beneficial numismatic association focused on education, fellowship, and public service.”
As ANA Governor, I will work to:
- Maintain financial discipline with a balanced budget
- Explore new donation programs and policies to expand donations
- Work with ANA staff on program development
- Support the ANA Road Show
I will bring over 30 years of professional experience of project management, budget, planning and government experience to the Board of Governors. I believe the Board of Governors needs members with a wide scope of professional skills and experience to support and work for the leading numismatic organization in the country.
Some major numismatic awards received: Numismatic Ambassador Award (2013), Adna Wilde Jr. Memorial Award for Excellence (2014), Medal of Merit (2011), Century Award for member recruitment ( 2011), Outstanding District Representative (2010, 2009), and Georgia Numismatic Association Outstanding New Board Member (2012).
I have published over 100 numismatic articles in local, state, regional and national numismatic press over the years. I have also exhibited at many state, regional, and national coin shows.
Contact: ANALMRJ@gmail.com
256-337-5092
