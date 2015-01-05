Richard Jozefiak announces candidacy for ANA Board of Governors

The following is a press release provided by the candidate:

Richard Jozefiak for ANA Governor 2015

(LM-6087)

With non-profit experience, integrity, and dedication, I am running for ANA Governor in the 2015 election. Every vote counts and I would be honored to receive your vote.

I have over 20 years of ANA volunteer experience at the local level beginning as a club representative, district delegate, regional coordinator and currently being a district representative. I have served in Alabama, Florida and Virginia. I have been the district representative for Alabama since 2006.

At the national level, I have served on the Educational Committee (2008-09) and the Strategic Planning Committee (2011-12).

I have experience serving on the Georgia Numismatic Association (GNA) Board of Governors. I am also the advertising manager for the GNA Coin Show, one of the largest coin shows in the country.

I am committed to the ANA vision of being: “The most respected, influential, and beneficial numismatic association focused on education, fellowship, and public service.”

As ANA Governor, I will work to:

Maintain financial discipline with a balanced budget

Explore new donation programs and policies to expand donations

Work with ANA staff on program development

Support the ANA Road Show

I will bring over 30 years of professional experience of project management, budget, planning and government experience to the Board of Governors. I believe the Board of Governors needs members with a wide scope of professional skills and experience to support and work for the leading numismatic organization in the country.

Some major numismatic awards received: Numismatic Ambassador Award (2013), Adna Wilde Jr. Memorial Award for Excellence (2014), Medal of Merit (2011), Century Award for member recruitment ( 2011), Outstanding District Representative (2010, 2009), and Georgia Numismatic Association Outstanding New Board Member (2012).

I have published over 100 numismatic articles in local, state, regional and national numismatic press over the years. I have also exhibited at many state, regional, and national coin shows.

Contact: ANALMRJ@gmail.com

256-337-5092